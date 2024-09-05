By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Teen charged with killing 4 at Winder high school being held at Gainesville detention center
09052024COLT GRAY
Colt Gray is charged with murder in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School. (photo courtesy Barrow County Sheriff's Office)
Colt Gray, 14, is being held at Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. Gray has been charged as an adult in the deaths of two Apalachee High School students and two instructors.