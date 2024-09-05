Colt Gray, 14, is being held at Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. Gray has been charged as an adult in the deaths of two Apalachee High School students and two instructors.
Teen charged with killing 4 at Winder high school being held at Gainesville detention center
Latest
-
Forsyth County student arrested for allegedly making threat against school
-
Two teachers killed in Apalachee High School shooting had ties to Gainesville, Hall school systems
-
Gainesville Police charge 14-year-old with terroristic threat after Apalachee shooting
-
Police say suspect drove away with new car from Forsyth County dealership without paying