Teen indicted on new murder charges in death of mother Cindy Phillips, a former school bus driver for Forsyth County Schools, was killed in October 2023. Her teenage son was indicted on new murder charges. Photo courtesy of Dignity Memorial. A teenage suspect has been re-indicted on murder charges as an adult. Latest Trucker driver indicted on homicide, drug charges in fatal GA. 400 wreck Pediatric dentist who practiced in Forsyth County charged with possession of child pornography Former insurance agent sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography State Sen. Shawn Still requests delay in election trial