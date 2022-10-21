These suspects were indicted in October for forgery, burglary, other crimes

Woman indicted for forgery, insurance fraud

Michell Leigh Desjardins faces indictments on counts of forgery in the first degree and insurance fraud after reportedly altering medical records to falsely claim they were from a doctor and nurse and for filing a fraudulent insurance claim for reimbursement of $10,000 for medical treatment she received “prior to the purchase of the group accident insurance policy by said accused” in August 2020.

In June 2021, the office of Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John F. King issued a news release announcing that warrants were issued for Desjardins’ arrest and asking the public for any information on the case.

“Ms. Desjardins initiated an Accidental Medical Policy claim for the maximum limit of $10,000,” King said in the release. “Upon investigation, it was discovered the medical documents were altered and pages omitted to portray that the incident in question took place on a later date than hospital records show. Fraud drives up insurance rates for all Georgians, and I am committed to bringing criminals like this to justice.”