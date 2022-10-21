These suspects were indicted in October for forgery, burglary, other crimes

Forgery, auto theft and fleeing from officers are among charges that suspects will face after being indicted by the Forsyth County Superior County in October.
Here is a look at who has been indicted:
Woman indicted for forgery, insurance fraud
Michell Leigh Desjardins faces indictments on counts of forgery in the first degree and insurance fraud after reportedly altering medical records to falsely claim they were from a doctor and nurse and for filing a fraudulent insurance claim for reimbursement of $10,000 for medical treatment she received “prior to the purchase of the group accident insurance policy by said accused” in August 2020.
In June 2021, the office of Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John F. King issued a news release announcing that warrants were issued for Desjardins’ arrest and asking the public for any information on the case.
“Ms. Desjardins initiated an Accidental Medical Policy claim for the maximum limit of $10,000,” King said in the release. “Upon investigation, it was discovered the medical documents were altered and pages omitted to portray that the incident in question took place on a later date than hospital records show. Fraud drives up insurance rates for all Georgians, and I am committed to bringing criminals like this to justice.”
Suspect accused of assault, reckless driving
Gireesh Kambala was indicted on four counts tied to an incident in April.
Kambala faces counts of aggravated assault-family violence, aggravated assault, aggressive driving and reckless driving after reportedly making “assault on [two victims] with an automobile.”
He is also accused of using the vehicle “with the intent to annoy, harass, and intimidate” one of the victims and for driving on Canton Highway “in a reckless manner in reckless disregard of the safety of persons and property.”
One indicted after chase
Samuel Henry Day was indicted on five counts after allegedly leading officers with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on a chase after going more than 140 mph on Ga. 400 in March.
Day was indicted on one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
Per the indictment, Day reportedly did not pull over after a deputy attempted a stop and would not step out of his vehicle for a driving under the influence investigation.
Suspect indicted on six counts after chase
William Clayton Matthews was indicted on six counts after reportedly attempting to elude a police officer in November 2021.
Per the indictment, Matthews faces counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to maintain lane and driving in the gore after reportedly fleeing an attempted stop, driving more than 100 mph on Ga. 400, running a red light at the Ga. 400 and Hwy. 20 intersection and driving in a gore at the intersection.
One indicted for purse, cell phone theft
Rashawn Troy was indicted on one count of theft-by-taking and is accused of stealing the purse, cell phone and money of a victim in September 2021. The total value of the items is more than $1,500.
Suspect indicted for video game, jewelry theft
Corey Brian Cooper was indicted on one count of theft-by-taking after allegedly stealing a victim’s rings, bracelets, coins, PlayStation 4 games and dinnerware with a total of $6,450 in October 2019.
Woman allegedly possessed counterfeit money
Marquita Lashay Thomas was indicted on one of forgery in the second degree for reportedly possessing counterfeit $50 bills in August.
One indicted for burglary
Adam Jesse Daniel was indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree after entering a Keith Bridge Road home “unlawfully and without authority and with the intent to commit a theft therein” in June.
Suspect indicted on possession of marijuana, theft charges
Adrian Lamont Butts was indicted on two counts tied to a Feb. 2021 incident.
He faces one count of possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and one count of theft-by-receiving stolen property after he did “unlawfully receive and retain stolen property… a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm Shield… which he knew and should have known was stolen.”
Man indicted for allegedly stealing Camaro
Christopher Allen Arrington was indicted on one count of theft-by-taking after allegedly unlawfully taking a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro, property of a Murfreesboro, Tennessee dealership, in December 2021.
The vehicle is worth more than $5,000, according to the indictment.
One indicted on weapons charges
Orlando Rodrigues Jones was indicted on counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft-by-receiving, after allegedly having a stolen Smith & Wesson M&P .22 in September.
According to the incitement, Jones was previously convicted of a felony charge of assault and battery in South Carolina in 2014.
Suspect failed to register as sex offender
Regina Leigh Jones was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender after failing to give the FCSO her residence within 72 hours of her birthday, which is required each year.
According to the indictment, she was previously convicted of rape of a child second degree in 2003 in Washington.
