Three charged after wrong-way chase on this Forsyth County road

A trio was recently charged with several counts after reportedly fleeing from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to information from the FCSO, Earlest Jason Robinson, of Duluth, Adriel Martin, of Queens, New York, and Jawuan Anthony Ransome, of Macon, were recently charged after deputies “observed a large amount of mail in the passenger floorboard of the vehicle” following a chase in south Forsyth County.

Per the incident report, the responding officer saw the three traveling in a white Mercedes SUV in the area of McFarland Parkway and turning onto Bluegrass Lakes Parkway, just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

“I thought it was odd that the vehicle was traveling to a business plaza area at this time at night because I have patrolled this area for an extended period of time,” the officer wrote. “Throughout my patrols, I know all the businesses on Bluegrass Lakes Pkwy are closed throughout the night.”