Three charged after wrong-way chase on this Forsyth County road

A trio was recently charged with several counts after reportedly fleeing from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
According to information from the FCSO, Earlest Jason Robinson, of Duluth, Adriel Martin, of Queens, New York, and Jawuan Anthony Ransome, of Macon, were recently charged after deputies “observed a large amount of mail in the passenger floorboard of the vehicle” following a chase in south Forsyth County.
Per the incident report, the responding officer saw the three traveling in a white Mercedes SUV in the area of McFarland Parkway and turning onto Bluegrass Lakes Parkway, just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
“I thought it was odd that the vehicle was traveling to a business plaza area at this time at night because I have patrolled this area for an extended period of time,” the officer wrote. “Throughout my patrols, I know all the businesses on Bluegrass Lakes Pkwy are closed throughout the night.”
After the deputy followed the vehicle to a turnaround area along Bluegrass Lakes Parkway, the driver reportedly pulled over to let the officer pass before making a U-Turn and heading back toward a gas station at the intersection with McFarland Parkway.
The driver reportedly did not stop when the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and ran a red light while turning left onto the wrong lane of McFarland Parkway, which “forced other vehicles to swerve out of the way to avoid a crash.”
With the officer in the westbound lane, the vehicle continued through another stop light about two miles away at the intersection of McFarland Parkway and Hwy. 9 and the chase continued onto Nine McFarland Drive.
The responding deputy and an officer in another vehicle were able to “pin” the fleeing vehicle from the front and back and were able to arrest the three suspects in the vehicle.
“I assisted deputies on scene with conducting a Felony stop by drawing my duty firearm and pointing it at the occupants,” the officer wrote. “I then holstered my weapon and drew my taser to provide less lethal coverage on the suspects. Deputies instructed the occupants of the vehicle out of the car one by one, placing each of them in custody.”
While searching the vehicle, the officers reported finding “a large amount of mail in the passenger floorboard” that “did not appear to belong to any of the occupants of the vehicle and had local address listed.” A black firearm and a pair of blue rubber gloves were also found in the vehicle, according to authorities.
The vehicle was a rental, and the owner was contacted.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail’s website, all three suspects are charged with two felony counts of theft by possession of stolen mail and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Both are being held on a $23,435 bond, and Ransome is being held for another agency in Essex County, New Jersey.
Robinson is also charged with three counts of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, failure to use a seatbelt, failure to maintain insurance and failure to maintain lane. He reportedly posted a $55,280 bond.