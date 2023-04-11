Three Forsyth County men are charged in separate child molestation cases

Hicks, 37, of Mountain Top Place, was arrested on Saturday, April 1 and faces felony charges of aggravated child molestation and sodomy. He is being held without bond.

Anderson, 66, of Doc Sams Road, faces felony charges of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated child molestation. He was arrested on Thursday, March 30 and is being held without bond.

Bennett, 23, of Lanier Drive, was arrested on March 17 and faces two counts of felony child molestation and one felony count of sexual battery of a child under 16. He is being held on a $44,060 bond.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the three cases were unrelated.

The FCSO typically does not release further information on child molestation cases, citing O.C.G.A. 49-5-40(b), which states “Each and every record concerning reports of child abuse and child controlled substance or marijuana abuse which is in the custody of the department, other state or local agency, or child advocacy center is declared to be confidential, and access thereto is prohibited” except for certain circumstances.