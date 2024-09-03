By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Tip leads to arrest, indictment of registered sex offender in Forsyth County on new child porn charges
Keith Matthew Wolf
A Forsyth County man previously convicted of child molestation and sexual exploitation has been indicted by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia after being arrested earlier this year on child pornography charges.