Two arrested after chase on Ga. 400

Two suspects were arrested on Monday, May 1 after a chase on Ga. 400.
According to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the driver did not pull over after an attempted traffic stop and both the driver and a passenger "fled on foot" before being taken into custody.
In a Facebook post, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said the chase ended near Exit 13 and the suspects were "Wanted for violent felony out of metro-Atlanta."
"FCSO will release details after we coordinate with our fellow law enforcement agencies where these folks were wanted from," Freeman said in the post. "Wrong county gentlemen, and you picked shift change time to run from FCSO, not real smart."
Freeman said in the post "Both suspects are in custody with no injuries to them. Their car, not so much."
