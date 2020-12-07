Two arrested for armed robbery

Two have been arrested over an armed robbery that officials said “appeared to be drug-related.”

According to Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Frierson, 26, and Dishon Hill, 27, were arrested in connection with an armed robbery call FCSO deputies responded to in the area of Six Mile Bridge Road on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

“The two male victims stated a black male acquaintance and his girlfriend came to the home with another unknown black male who had a gun,” the FCSO said. “The two victims were told to get on the ground. As they were on the ground, [their] hands were zip-tied and they were struck in the head with the gun.”

Items were stolen from the home, and the suspects then left.

The victims were able to identify Hill and Frierson “as the two acquaintances that assisted the other black male with the robbery.”

Warrants were obtained for both Jill and Frierson, who were picked up on the warrants in Sandy Springs.

Hill was charged with felony robbery with a gun and felony aggravated assault with a gun.

Frierson was charged with felony robbery of a residence with a gun and aggravated assault with hands, fists, feet, etc.

Both are being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond.



