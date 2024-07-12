A suspect was recently arrested after two dead dogs were found in an abandoned vehicle in Forsyth County, launching an investigation that reached across the country.
Two dogs were found dead in an abandoned van. The Sheriff’s Office launched a cross-country investigation to track down the suspect
Latest
-
Rape suspect also accused of attempting to pay for victim’s murder
-
Forsyth County man indicted after allegedly depositing 'bad checks' worth more than $107,000
-
Two suspects arrested after allegedly stealing from construction sites. Here's what police say they were after
-
Two teens indicted on gun charges in separate crimes