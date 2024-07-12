By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Two dogs were found dead in an abandoned van. The Sheriff’s Office launched a cross-country investigation to track down the suspect
07122024ANIMAL CRUELTY
A suspect was recently arrested on two felony counts of animal cruelty after Forsyth County deputies responded to a call about a suspicious van that had been parked at a local hotel for months. Photo courtesy of FCSO
A suspect was recently arrested after two dead dogs were found in an abandoned vehicle in Forsyth County, launching an investigation that reached across the country.