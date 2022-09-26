Two indicted after allegedly stealing car from north Forsyth dealership

Additionally, Cheeks was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and Terrell was charged with two counts of identity fraud for possessing the information of a victim and “a fictitious person.”

All charges were tied to the February arrest.

According to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office release from the time of the arrest, one of the men went into the dealership to request a test drive, and “as the salesperson attempted to get into the passenger seat, [Terrell] started the car and took off out of the dealership,” being followed by a red Chevrolet Camaro in which the pair arrived, reportedly driven by Cheeks, later found to be stolen from DeKalb County,.

Both were arrested within 23 minutes of the initial crime.

FCSO officials said, at the time of the crime, deputies had been responding to a wreck on nearby Martin Road, where coincidently, Terrell crashed the Charger and fled on foot before being spotted by an FCSO sergeant, who was washing their patrol vehicle at a car wash at the time, which can be seen in a video of the incident released by the sheriff’s office.

Terrell was arrested following a brief foot chase.

In the video, a complainant says the dealership “just had someone jump in a car and take off” and was being followed by the Camaro.

The video also shows a deputy arresting Cheeks at gunpoint after he pulled into a local bank following a pursuit.