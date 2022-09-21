Two indicted on RICO charges after alleged truck thefts, attempting to break into ATM

Two men have been indicted on several counts, including racketeering charges, for an alleged string of truck thefts and the use of a stolen vehicle to try to break into an ATM.
Joshua Griffin, 18, and Damien Ross, 30, both of Houston, Texas, were indicted in September on numerous charges including second-degree criminal damage to property, theft by taking and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act tied to incidents that allegedly occurred in February.
According to the indictment, Griffin and Ross allegedly stole a Ford F250 pickup truck from a business on Tidwell Drive, used the vehicle to damage an ATM at First IC Bank on Peachtree Parkway and “did use a truck to try to open an ATM to take a sum of United States currency… with a value greater than $5,000” on Feb. 11.
The indictment says the two face RICO charges because “the enterprise is an association of individuals and group of individuals associated in fact, although not a legal entity, whose sole purpose is to commit acts of thefts of motor vehicles and automated teller machines to illegally take stolen property, namely, but not limited to, motor vehicles and United States currency.”
Along with the charges in Forsyth County, the indictment alleges Ross “along with unindicted co-conspirators” stole two additional Ford F250s from a Bartow County construction company on Feb. 9 and an individual in Douglas County on Feb. 10
Additionally, both Griffin and Ross allegedly took part in the theft of another Ford F250 from an individual in Bartow County on Feb. 8 or 9.
Both are also accused of criminal attempt to commit a robbery after reportedly kicking a victim in an attempt to steal cash.
According to records for the Forsyth County Jail, Griffin was arrested in June, is being held on a $27,780 bond and is also being held for agencies in Bartow County and Texas.
Ross was arrested in May, is held on a $38,560 bond and is being held for agencies in Bartow, Cherokee and Douglas counties.