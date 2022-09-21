Two indicted on RICO charges after alleged truck thefts, attempting to break into ATM

Two men have been indicted on several counts, including racketeering charges, for an alleged string of truck thefts and the use of a stolen vehicle to try to break into an ATM.

Joshua Griffin, 18, and Damien Ross, 30, both of Houston, Texas, were indicted in September on numerous charges including second-degree criminal damage to property, theft by taking and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act tied to incidents that allegedly occurred in February.