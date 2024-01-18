A former Forsyth County firefighter will not get a chance at a new trial in his child abuse case, according to a decision recently filed in Dawson County Superior Court.
UPDATE: Ex-Forsyth County firefighter denied a new trial in Dawson County child abuse case
