UPDATE: Forsyth County man booked for motorcycle chase near Dawsonville ordered to prison treatment program
Cumming man Joshua Bush was recently arrested following a May 31 car chase near Dawsonville. Photo by the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.
A Cumming man arrested for leading authorities in Dawson County on a recent motorcycle chase the same day as his release from prison will soon have to go back into state custody to get the help he needs.