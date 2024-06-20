A Cumming man arrested for leading authorities in Dawson County on a recent motorcycle chase the same day as his release from prison will soon have to go back into state custody to get the help he needs.
UPDATE: Forsyth County man booked for motorcycle chase near Dawsonville ordered to prison treatment program
