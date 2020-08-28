U.S. Marshals rescue 39 missing children in Atlanta, Macon

By Beau Evans

Capitol Beat News Service

The U.S. Marshals Service along with state and local agencies have rescued 26 missing children in Georgia at risk of trafficking and abuse over a two-week period this month in Atlanta and Macon, according to an announcement Thursday.

Another 13 endangered children were determined to be in safe locations as part of the rescue mission called “Operation Not Forgotten.” Investigators made nine arrests and cleared more than two dozen warrants.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said in a statement. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”