Verdict in for woman accused of killing fiance, living with body

A Hall County jury convicted Tabitha Wood on all counts in the death of her 82-year-old fiance, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.



Wood was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, exploitation of an elder person, concealing the death of another, financial transaction card theft and aggravated assault against a person 65 years of age or older.

The indictment accused Wood of inflicting traumatic injuries to Kramer’s neck and chest, though a specific weapon is not listed.

The hyoid bone in Kramer’s neck and the thyroid cartilage, which is considered the front of the voice box, were severely damaged.

The jury was allowed to consider a less serious charge of voluntary manslaughter in lieu of malice and felony murder. Deliberations lasted roughly 90 minutes.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Defense attorney Jake Shapiro asked Superior Court Judge Lindsay Burton if Wood would be allowed to hug her mother. Because of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ concerns, the hug request was denied.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler displayed copies of the bank records, showing repeated CashApp transactions through early 2022.

“By the time May rolls around, she is emptying his account, OK?” Buckler said.



