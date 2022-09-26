Warrants issued for Forsyth County man after $80,000 of copper wire stolen from Athens business

ACCPD officials said detectives are working to identify other suspects and additional arrests are expected.

Youngblood is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail on unrelated burglary and possession of a controlled substance charges and has been in the jail since Thursday, Sept. 15, according to jail records. He is being held on a $2,950 bond.

According to incident reports from ACCPD, copper wire was stolen from the business in four incidents in August and September.

Between the four incidents, the following were stolen:

Five reels of telephone wire and two pallets of copper wire valued at $28,646 that was reported on Tuesday, Aug. 9;

320 feet of copper wire valued at $2,048 on Sunday, Aug. 14;

$4,450 of cooper wire and assorted scrap metal wire reported on Wednesday, Aug. 17;

195 feet of a large telecommunications cable containing 900 pairs of copper wire valued at $1,950 and 100 feet of a large telecommunications cable containing 400 pairs of copper wire valued at $42,500 reported on Monday, Sept. 12.

According to incident reports from those thefts, employees at the business told responding officers “the suspect had knowledge of the value in the materials taken and knew which types of wire to take.”

Employees and responding officers also noted there was no damage to any fences around the perimeter, showing “there were no signs of forced entry.”

According to the report, “security recording shows the suspect came in the building twice and he was in the locked fenced area where the wire cable is kept behind the building” and employees told officers “there are contract employees that have keys and access to the building.”