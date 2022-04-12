WATCH: Atlanta man arrested after high-speed chase on Ga. 400

An Atlanta man was arrested over the weekend after reportedly leading Forsyth County deputies on a chase in both directions on Ga. 400

According to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Lamont Rashid, 23, of Atlanta was arrested early on Saturday, April 9 following a chase that began when “a deputy witnessed a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat swerving back and forth in its lane on Ga. 400.”

Video of the chase shows the car stopping on the shoulder of the northbound lane and the deputy approaching the passenger side door before the driver takes off.

