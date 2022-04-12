WATCH: Atlanta man arrested after high-speed chase on Ga. 400

An Atlanta man was arrested over the weekend after reportedly leading Forsyth County deputies on a chase in both directions on Ga. 400
According to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Lamont Rashid, 23, of Atlanta was arrested early on Saturday, April 9 following a chase that began when “a deputy witnessed a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat swerving back and forth in its lane on Ga. 400.”
Video of the chase shows the car stopping on the shoulder of the northbound lane and the deputy approaching the passenger side door before the driver takes off.
Rashid, whose car “reached speeds of nearly 145 mph,” was allegedly able to get off Ga. 400 at Exit 15 and head toward Market Place Boulevard before the chase continued down Ga. 400's southbound lane.
“He met with another deputy before turning around and heading to Ga. 400 southbound,” the release said. “Another deputy successfully deployed stop strips on Ga. 400 southbound near the Peachtree Parkway exit. The vehicle eventually stopped, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.”
Rashid is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail and faces charges of:
-Driving under the influence of drugs;
-Fleeing/attempting to elude;
-Reckless driving;
-Failure to maintain lane;
-Speeding;
-Failure to obey traffic control device;
-Driving while license suspended or revoked;
-Driving on the wrong side of the roadway;
-Improper turn.