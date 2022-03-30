WATCH: Atlanta man arrested on drug charges following chase on Ga. 400





An Atlanta man was arrested on drug distribution charges after leading Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase on Ga. 400.

According to a release from the FCSO, Demetris Clay, 37, of Atlanta was arrested early on Friday, March 25 after leading deputies on a chase south on Ga. 400 “at speeds in excess of 120 mph” before deputies used stop sticks to flatten all four tires.