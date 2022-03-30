WATCH: Atlanta man arrested on drug charges following chase on Ga. 400

An Atlanta man was arrested on drug distribution charges after leading Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase on Ga. 400.
According to a release from the FCSO, Demetris Clay, 37, of Atlanta was arrested early on Friday, March 25 after leading deputies on a chase south on Ga. 400 “at speeds in excess of 120 mph” before deputies used stop sticks to flatten all four tires.
Clay allegedly attempted to flee on foot before being pulled off a concrete median on the highway.
He was stopped after a deputy reportedly “came upon a vehicle with a strong odor of marijuana emanating from it” on Ga. 400 and found the vehicle had no valid insurance.
Clay faces charges of:
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute;
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute;
- Possession of heroin with intent to distribute;
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;
- Possession of THC with intent to distribute;
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
- Possession of drug-related items;
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
- Fleeing/attempting to elude;
- Reckless driving failure to maintain insurance.
The release said there were also fraudulent IDs and credit cards in the vehicle, which led to charges for second-degree forgery and identity fraud.