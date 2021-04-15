Watch: FCSO deputies arrest three after chase, PIT maneuver

A call from a passer-by who saw “a reckless driver throw out a suspicious bag” this week, led to three arrests after a recent chase near downtown Cumming.

According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Qushawn Hawkins, Javon Sherrod and Kantrelle Hawkins, all of Chicago, were arrested after a chase on Monday, April 12.

After receiving the call, deputies issued a Be on the Lookout alert for a black Dodge Charger, “which was believed to possibly be connected to recent thefts in the area.”

“Deputies quickly located the vehicle on Atlanta Road and observed the driver holding a cell phone up to his face,” the post said. “Deputies followed the vehicle into the parking lot of Merchant’s Square, where four males exited the vehicle. Once deputies approached to conduct the traffic stop, the suspects returned to the vehicle and fled.”

After leaving the shopping plaza on Atlanta Highway, deputies pursued the vehicle before performing a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) maneuver on Buford Dam Road.

The suspects were taken into custard “after several attempts to get the occupants to comply with verbal commands.”

The post said the occupants told the deputies on the scene they were in town on vacation “yet, the driver presented a fake I.D., they were in possession of multiple ski masks and they were wearing hoodies in 80-degree weather.”

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock 17 pistol with an extended clip, an unloaded Glock 17, a loaded high-capacity drum magazine and raw marijuana.

The driver and one passenger have an extensive criminal record, including multiple felony convictions for violent crimes in Illinois.

Qushawn Hawkins, who was driving, is being held on an $18,240 bond and faces charges for unlawful use of a hands-free device, reckless driving, felony fleeing, failure to maintain lane, improper erratic lane change, failure to obey a traffic control device, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and forgery in the 1st and 2nd degree.

Sherrod is being held on a $23,930 bond and faces charges for failure to use a seatbelt, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and he is being held on a $23,930 bond.

Kantrelle Hawkins is being held on an $11,130 bond and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A third passenger was not charged and was released.