WATCH: Four women charged after alleged theft, car chase on Ga. 400

Four women have been arrested and charged after an alleged theft from a store at North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawson County and chase on Ga. 400.

Following a high-speed chase along the Forsyth County portion of Ga. 400 on Saturday, Aug. 6, authorities apprehended Jasmine Canty, 21, of Conyers and Deshauna Heard, 20; Brenaldia Stephens, 27 and Marquita Thomas, 23, all of Atlanta.

Canty and Heard were charged with one felony count each of theft by shoplifting. Stephens was charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude and possession of marijuana. Thomas received one charge for second-degree forgery, a felony.

Canty and Heard were taken to the Dawson County Detention Center, while Stephens and Thomas were taken to the Forsyth County Jail.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for a silver Ford Focus missing a front bumper and a temporary tag with four females inside the vehicle around 6 p.m., Aug. 6.

They had allegedly shoplifted from the Marc Jacobs store and were driving south along Ga. 400, according to a FCSO incident report.