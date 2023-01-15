WATCH: Man indicted in 145 mph chase

A suspect is facing charges after allegedly leading Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase on Ga. 400 last year.
In January, Lamont Artez Rashid, Jr. was indicted on counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, speeding, failure to maintain lane, disregarding a traffic control device, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, reckless driving and driving under the influence of marijuana tied to the April 2022 chase.
The indictment alleges that Rashid did not stop his 2015 Dodge Charger after an officer attempted to pull him over and reached speeds of more than 145 MPH in the chase, which happened on Ga. 400 and Bald Ridge Marina Road.
According to a press release from the time of the arrest, the chase began when “a deputy witnessed a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat swerving back and forth in its lane on Ga. 400.”
Video of the chase shows the car stopping on the shoulder of the northbound lane and the deputy approaching the passenger side door before the driver takes off.
Rashid, whose car “reached speeds of nearly 145 mph,” was allegedly able to get off Ga. 400 at Exit 15 and head toward Market Place Boulevard before the chase continued down Ga. 400's southbound lane.
“He met with another deputy before turning around and heading to Ga. 400 southbound,” the release said. “Another deputy successfully deployed stop strips on Ga. 400 southbound near the Peachtree Parkway exit. The vehicle eventually stopped, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.”