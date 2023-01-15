WATCH: Man indicted in 145 mph chase

A suspect is facing charges after allegedly leading Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase on Ga. 400 last year.

In January, Lamont Artez Rashid, Jr. was indicted on counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, speeding, failure to maintain lane, disregarding a traffic control device, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, reckless driving and driving under the influence of marijuana tied to the April 2022 chase.

The indictment alleges that Rashid did not stop his 2015 Dodge Charger after an officer attempted to pull him over and reached speeds of more than 145 MPH in the chase, which happened on Ga. 400 and Bald Ridge Marina Road.