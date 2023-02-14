WATCH: Suspect arrested after reportedly striking pregnant woman with vehicle, fleeing





The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a suspect accused of striking a pregnant woman with a vehicle and fleeing.

In the video, FCSO deputies can be seen pursuing and arresting the suspect, identified as Damian Ashton Berryman, 26, of Forsyth County, on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Berryman is being held on no bond on charges of felony aggravated assault with other weapon and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and hit-and-run, failure to return to the scene.

In an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to an incident on Burruss Mill Road after a caller said a driver had “intentionally hit a pregnant female with the mirror of his vehicle” before losing control of the vehicle and leaving the accident on foot.