WATCH: Suspect arrested after reportedly striking pregnant woman with vehicle, fleeing

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a suspect accused of striking a pregnant woman with a vehicle and fleeing.
In the video, FCSO deputies can be seen pursuing and arresting the suspect, identified as Damian Ashton Berryman, 26, of Forsyth County, on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Berryman is being held on no bond on charges of felony aggravated assault with other weapon and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and hit-and-run, failure to return to the scene.
In an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to an incident on Burruss Mill Road after a caller said a driver had “intentionally hit a pregnant female with the mirror of his vehicle” before losing control of the vehicle and leaving the accident on foot.
The responding officer said in the report that a vehicle was found in a ditch with no one inside, which the video also shows, and “the individuals on the scene directed me toward the direction the suspect had left on foot a few seconds before I arrived on the scene.”
“Upon making my way toward the direction the suspect had left on foot, I was able to locate the suspect who refused to cooperate with commands given to him to get on the ground,” the officer wrote in the report. “A pursuit ensued at this time and the subject was later captured and taken into custody.”
In the video, the responding officer can be seen pursuing Berryman before commanding him to lie and the ground while the officer has a handgun drawn.
The suspect then takes off, and the officer can then be seen pulling out and firing a TASER at the suspect. The suspect is then seen running away from the first officer before other officers continue the search, including the FCSO’s bloodhound K9, Flash, who led officers to the suspect in the woods.
“While barbed wire may slow down the Deputy’s foot pursuit, K9 Flash’s nose works just fine in the rain,” FCSO officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Run all you want, you will just go to jail tired, Bloodhounds like K9 Flash live for these moments. Good boy Flash, you got that bad guy!”