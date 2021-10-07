Watch: Two arrested after high-speed chase, letting car sink into Lake Lanier

Two teens were recently arrested after reportedly leading Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase.

In a Facebook post, FCSO officials said driver Edward Anthony, 18, of Alpharetta, and Angel De Los Santos Cruz, 19, of Johns Creek, were arrested early on Saturday, Oct. 2 after leading deputies on a high-speed chase along Ga. 400 and onto Bald Ridge Marina Road before crashing through a security barrier at the marina, abandoning the car and letting it sink into Lake Lanier.

“With nowhere else to go, the occupants exited the car while it was rolling,” the release said. “The car continued a slow roll towards the lake, clipping another vehicle before drifting into the water and sinking to the bottom.”

Per the release, “the car had to be towed out of the lake, and deputies learned it didn't belong to the occupants but was borrowed from a friend.”

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle after it was seen going 90 mph, but Anthony reportedly fled northbound on Ga. 400, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph, before exiting to Bald Ridge Marina.

One occupant stepped out of the vehicle and was immediately arrested, while the other was found shortly after hiding under a deck at the marina’s office. K9 Ivo helped with the search.

Anthony was charged with DUI drugs, obstruction, fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving and failure to report striking a fixed object, and Santos Cruz was charged with obstruction.

FCSO officials said Anthony was still being held at the Forsyth County Jail and Santos Cruz had bonded out as of press time.