WATCH: Woman sentenced after chase on Ga. 400

After their arrests, Canty and Heard were each charged with one felony count of theft by shoplifting. Stephens was charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude and possession of marijuana. Thomas received one charge for second-degree forgery, a felony.

Canty and Heard were taken to the Dawson County Detention Center, while Stephens and Thomas were taken to the Forsyth County Jail.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for a silver Ford Focus missing a front bumper and a temporary tag with four females inside the vehicle around 6 p.m., Aug. 6.

They had allegedly shoplifted from the Marc Jacobs store and were driving south along Ga. 400, according to a FCSO incident report.

An FCSO Crime Reduction Unit deputy spotted a Ford Fusion driving erratically on Ga. 400 South near Matt Highway with a temporary tag and four female occupants.

According to the FCSO incident report, the deputy tried to catch the car, but was unsuccessful, despite driving 90 mph. The deputy approached the Ford Fusion near Exit 14 and ran the temporary tag, which returned as belonging to Heard.

Based on the alleged reckless driving and BOLO, the deputy subsequently initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle on the side of Ga. 400 south.

The Ford Fusion coasted for about a mile along the side of the highway before coming to a stop. The deputy issued commands over his intercom for the driver to exit the car. After the second command, the driver fled on Ga. 400.

The deputy performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver to stop the car.

At that point, the vehicle’s occupants complied with deputies’ commands and were taken into custody, according to the incident report.

Stephens was identified as the driver, with Heard as the front seat passenger. Thomas was identified as the rear driver-side passenger, with Canty to the right of her.

Canty and Thomas were taken to one patrol car, while Stephens and Heard were placed in another.

A search conducted of the car yielded multiple items from the Marc Jacobs store located on the front passenger floorboard and in the rear passenger area with tags on them that appeared to be new, according to the incident report.

A Marc Jacobs shopping basket was also found. And in the driver’s door compartment, a small, clear plastic bag containing marijuana was found.

Stephens allegedly said the drug was hers.

A search of Thomas’ purse revealed she allegedly had $700 in counterfeit U.S. bills. When Canty’s license check showed that she had a warrant out of Gwinnett County for allegedly hijacking a motor vehicle.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Canty and Heard, and Stephens and Thomas were taken into custody by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors filed a case against Thomas in Forsyth County Superior Court on Oct. 10, 2022. On Nov. 15, 2022, she was arraigned on one second-degree forgery charge, to which she pleaded not guilty. Her case remains pending.