When opening arguments are scheduled in the hit-and-run death trial

A jury has been selected in the trial of a woman accused in the hit-and-run death of a Cumming teenager in 2020, though it could be some time before the trial beings.
On Thursday, March 30, after four days of jury selection, a jury was chosen to serve on the trial of Katie Melka Pancione. She is charged with hitting and killing Leonardo Camacho, 13, while he was doing yard work with his father at Christ Culture Center on Kelly Mill Road in June 2020.
While the jury has been selected, it could be months until the actual trial begins after Forsyth County Judge Philip C. Smith granted a motion pushing the start of the trial to Monday, Aug. 14. The trial may also continue the weeks of Monday, Aug. 21 and Monday, Aug. 28.
On Thursday, March 23, a separate jury found that Pancione would stand trial following a competency trial.
In that trial, defense attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, argued Pancione should not stand trial due to her medical history, including a “very rare neurodegenerative condition” that “deteriorates with time,” according to court records.
Pancione faces counts of felony first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and reckless driving.
Court records also state that under state law “one charged with a criminal offense shall not be placed on trial while in a condition of mental incompetence.”
Investigators say Pancione was driving the vehicle that struck Camacho. He was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where he died five days later.
After the crash, Pancione reportedly fled the scene in a white Infiniti QX56, which officers later found damaged about a mile from the crash site on Jason Drive.
According to coverage from the time, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialists Unit found that the SUV had gone over the curb while the boy was edging the sidewalk area. His father, whose leg was broken in the crash, had moved toward his son to help him when he was also injured.