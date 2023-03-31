When opening arguments are scheduled in the hit-and-run death trial

A jury has been selected in the trial of a woman accused in the hit-and-run death of a Cumming teenager in 2020, though it could be some time before the trial beings.

On Thursday, March 30, after four days of jury selection, a jury was chosen to serve on the trial of Katie Melka Pancione. She is charged with hitting and killing Leonardo Camacho, 13, while he was doing yard work with his father at Christ Culture Center on Kelly Mill Road in June 2020.

While the jury has been selected, it could be months until the actual trial begins after Forsyth County Judge Philip C. Smith granted a motion pushing the start of the trial to Monday, Aug. 14. The trial may also continue the weeks of Monday, Aug. 21 and Monday, Aug. 28.