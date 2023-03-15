Winder man arrested on gun, drug charges in Forsyth County

A Winder man is being held on no bond on nearly a dozen charges, after Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious vehicle.”
According to Forsyth County Jail records, Christian Avery Seay, 24, of Winder, was arrested on Saturday, March 11.
In an FCSO incident report, the responding officer said he was called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle on Kendalls Way off Jot Em Down Road in north Forsyth County just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“Upon arrival to the scene, I made contact with the driver of said vehicle, Christian Seay,” the officer wrote. “A pistol was located on his person as well as another in his vehicle under the driver’s seat. During the search of his person and the vehicle, several illegal substances were located.”
The officer reported that Seay was taken to Northside Hospital Forsyth “due to him falling during the second time he fled from myself.”
The report lists two firearms, a .45-caliber pistol and one of an unknown make and model with no serial number listed, THC wax, marijuana, Xanax pills and amphetamines/methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Seay is charged with one count of felony fraud–altering the identification of a weapon, two counts of weapon receipt, possession or transfer by a convicted felon, one count of manufacture, delivery or distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV control substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, possession of drug related objects and two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
He is also being held for agencies in Dawson and Hall counties.
According to the Dawson County News, a sister publication of the Forsyth County News, Seay has been listed in several arrest reports in recent years, including an arrest for an aggressive driving incident in 2016 that involved a passenger firing a road flare at another vehicle.