Winder man arrested on gun, drug charges in Forsyth County

A Winder man is being held on no bond on nearly a dozen charges, after Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious vehicle.”

According to Forsyth County Jail records, Christian Avery Seay, 24, of Winder, was arrested on Saturday, March 11.

In an FCSO incident report, the responding officer said he was called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle on Kendalls Way off Jot Em Down Road in north Forsyth County just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon arrival to the scene, I made contact with the driver of said vehicle, Christian Seay,” the officer wrote. “A pistol was located on his person as well as another in his vehicle under the driver’s seat. During the search of his person and the vehicle, several illegal substances were located.”

The officer reported that Seay was taken to Northside Hospital Forsyth “due to him falling during the second time he fled from myself.”