Woman wanted in connection with alleged Forsyth County insurance fraud

Authorities are asking the public for information on a Buford woman who is facing insurance fraud and forgery charges in Forsyth County.

According to a news release from the office of Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John F. King, warrants were recently issued for Michelle Leigh Desjardins, 41, who faces one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery in the first degree tied to a Forsyth County case.

“Ms. Desjardins initiated an Accidental Medical Policy claim for the maximum limit of $10,000,” King said in the release. “Upon investigation, it was discovered the medical documents were altered and pages omitted to portray that the incident in question took place on a later date than hospital records show. Fraud drives up insurance rates for all Georgians, and I am committed to bringing criminals like this to justice.”

King said the warrants were issued by a judge in Forsyth County.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.