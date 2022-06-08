Work release inmate captured after 2 days on the run

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, of Gainesville, was captured around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, on Candler Road.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Thomas was charged with escape, and two of his acquaintances were charged with hindering apprehension.
Williams did not share the names of the two acquaintances.
Original story below
A Gainesville man in the Hall County Jail’s work release program removed his ankle monitor Monday, June 6, after being allowed to leave for a job interview at a local chicken plant, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Hall County authorities are searching for Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, who did not return Monday, after a scheduled job interview at Pilgrim’s.
Thomas was arrested in May on drug possession charges and was in the work release program by court order.
Thomas was allowed to leave at 5:45 p.m. Monday for the job interview, but a representative from the chicken plant called the jail at 6:20 p.m. to say Thomas missed the appointment.
Five minutes later, the jail was alerted that Thomas’ ankle monitor was removed.
Thomas is White, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
He has close-cut strawberry blonde hair and tattoos on his neck, face and arms.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts can call 911 or Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812.
