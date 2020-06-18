Wrong way Ga. 400 driver arrested after chase with North Georgia authorities

A driver who led North Georgia law enforcement officers on a multi-county car chase down the wrong side of Ga. 400 on Wednesday morning, has been arrested, local authorities say.

According to a Facebook post by the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning deputies were alerted that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Ga. 400, and the vehicle was quickly pulled over by an off duty Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy, with local deputies responding as backup.

After a brief encounter with deputies, the driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly fled the scene, again traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Ga. 400, nearly hitting a Dawson County Sheriff's Office deputy, the post states.



At Ga. 400 and Burnt Stand Road, deputies were able to deploy Stop Sticks, a tool used by deputies to deflate the tires of suspect vehicles, onto the roadway, partially deflating the suspect vehicle's passenger tires.

As the chase continued and crossed into Lumpkin County, a trooper with Georgia State Patrol was able to stop the vehicle just north of Chesterra Drive and Ga. 400 using a PIT maneuver.

The vehicle's driver was taken into custody at the scene.

