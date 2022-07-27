‘A new beginning:’ Forsyth County Schools celebrates opening of New Hope Elementary

Principal Laura Webb stood outside of New Hope Elementary’s front doors on Saturday, July 23, alongside Forsyth County Schools leaders, with a huge smile on her face as she cut the ribbon to officially open the school to the community.

Before the ribbon cutting, school and state representatives held a grand opening ceremony in the building’s auditorium to commemorate the county’s 23rd elementary school, which will serve more than 900 students when the school year starts on Thursday, Aug. 4.

FCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden kicked off the ceremony by thanking the district’s facilities team, Smallwood Architects and Bowen and Watson Construction for their work in making the 148,000-square-foot school located on the west side of Castleberry Road a reality.

Most of all, he said he wanted to thank the community.

“We would not have this facility without the support of our citizens of Forsyth County, and it’s greatly appreciated,” Bearden said.

Story continues below.