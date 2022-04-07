‘An opportunity to play:’ More than 200 students perform in first United Forsyth Orchestra concert

Rosseter, along with other orchestra teachers and mentors in the district, planned the full-day event in which elementary, middle and high school students were all able to come together to get to know each other.

Separated into three groups — elementary, middle and high — the students traveled around the FoCAL Center, taking part in lessons taught by the University of North Georgia’s faculty and music education students.

They also took part in fun activities and games, learning more about each other and the different orchestra programs in Forsyth County.

Students crowded the different practice rooms and hallways throughout the day, filling the FoCAL Center with music before UNG and FCS musicians and each of the ensembles performed a concert for the community, playing pieces they had rehearsed throughout the day.

At the end of the night, all of the orchestra students gathered for a photo, squeezing together so they could all fit on the stage.

“It [was] an absolutely amazing day,” Rosseter said. “I actually get kind of teary thinking about it because when they’re all on stage …. It’s like when this all started, I could fit everybody in the orchestra program on the front row. That was it.”

Rosseter was excited to see students come into the FoCAL Center, shocked by just how many other orchestra students were in the county. She said that is one of the main reasons she wanted to invite students and teachers out to meet each other and perform together.

“I think all of us in the county have felt like we’re all by ourselves,” Rosseter said. “This is not a band program. We don’t have orchestra in the schools.”

While Rosseter began the orchestra program at Lambert, she did not start out as a full-time orchestra teacher, and an orchestra program did not exist in the school system at the time. The students in the class all paid dues to allow her to be there and teach lessons.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Rosseter became the only full-time orchestra teacher in the district — a title she still holds today.