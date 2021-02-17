Board of Education airs calendar changes, five-year facilities plan

The Forsyth County Board of Education voted on a revision for the 2021-22 school calendar, approval for construction of a maintenance building and a request for assistance from the Georgia Department of Education during its regular board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16.
2021-22 calendar revision
The Board of Education approved a revision to the 2021-22 school calendar, matching it more closely to the current school calendar.
The change, proposed to the board by Deputy Superintendent Joey Pirkle, would move one post planning day from May to Wednesday, Jan. 5, which would create two professional development days for school staff ahead of the start of the second semester.
The change also made the last day of school May 25, 2022, an early release day for students.
The new calendar more closely aligns with the current school calendar and the proposed calendar for the 2022-23 school year, which is currently under online public review through March 1.
The board passed the revision through a unanimous vote.
Turf maintenance building
The board also approved a contract with CBI Contractors to construct a new turf maintenance building on the South Forsyth High School campus.
Chief Facilities Officer Matt Wark presented the contract to the board Tuesday, explaining that the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education-funded project would benefit South Forsyth’s new turf management career pathway, which began this school year.
“I know South Forsyth, for this pathway, has been donated a lot of equipment, and that’s where the need is -- to store it,” Wark said.
The new building will be located on the back side of the campus by the football field. Wark expects that the team at CBI Contractors, a local business, will begin construction in March.
The board voted unanimously to approve the $361,524 contract, which will be funded through the 2018 bond package allocated for CTAE projects.
Georgia Department of Education assistance
The board passed a resolution that would allow the Georgia Department of Education to offer its guidance as the district prepares to put together its next five-year facilities plan.
Wark said that the resolution is standard for the county as states are required to have local school facilities plans. Forsyth County Schools only have one year left of its current plan, and said it usually takes a year to put the plan together.
During the planning, the GaDOE offers advice to school leaders as they look at needs across the entire district before putting together a plan that outlines how the district department will use all of its funds. After the plan is drafted, it is reviewed by an outside facilities team.
The next five-year plan will begin in July 2022, and run through 2027.
The board unanimously approved the resolution.