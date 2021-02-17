Board of Education airs calendar changes, five-year facilities plan

The Forsyth County Board of Education voted on a revision for the 2021-22 school calendar, approval for construction of a maintenance building and a request for assistance from the Georgia Department of Education during its regular board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16.

2021-22 calendar revision

The Board of Education approved a revision to the 2021-22 school calendar, matching it more closely to the current school calendar.

The change, proposed to the board by Deputy Superintendent Joey Pirkle, would move one post planning day from May to Wednesday, Jan. 5, which would create two professional development days for school staff ahead of the start of the second semester.

The change also made the last day of school May 25, 2022, an early release day for students.

The new calendar more closely aligns with the current school calendar and the proposed calendar for the 2022-23 school year, which is currently under online public review through March 1.

The board passed the revision through a unanimous vote.