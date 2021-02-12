Board of Education discusses construction updates, 2022-23 school calendar draft at latest work session

The Forsyth County Board of Education discussed construction updates on some of the district’s major projects and a draft of the 2022-23 school year calendar during its most recent work session on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Construction update

Director of Construction Tom Wening presented updates on some of the district’s major projects to the board on Tuesday, giving final dates for ribbon cuttings for three major projects.

He presented photos from East Forsyth High School, which is nearly fully completed. One of the finished projects on the lot includes the football field and stadium, which features the new school’s mascot, the Broncos.

“We’re extremely sensitive to community student athletes starting the school spirit even before academics begin,” Wening said.

He explained that games will be starting there in just as few months as it’s fully ready for football in May.

Hendricks Middle School is also nearly complete as it’s still on track to open for the 2021-22 school year along with East Forsyth. The district is planning to receive certificates of occupancy for the schools and for the district’s new Academy for Creative Education building by April.

Wening said the ribbon cutting for the opening of East Forsyth is planned for July 17, and the ribbon cuttings for both the ACE building and Hendricks Middle School will be on July 24.

2022-23 school calendar draft

Forsyth County Schools Deputy Superintendent Joey Pirkle presented a draft of the 2022-23 school calendar, which is now available for public feedback, to the Board of Education during its meeting.

Pirkle explained that the draft is “almost identical” to the current school calendar with the first day of school on Aug. 4, a fall break during the last week in September, a week-long holiday the week of Thanksgiving and a 10-day winter holiday with two staff development days at the end, making the last day of school May 24.

“I did receive input from local school councils regarding this draft,” Pirkle said. “The majority of the feedback was they liked it. They said, ‘We are used to this calendar; the breaks are spread out. We think the breaks are good breaks for us, for our children, for our families.’”

Families, staff and community members can view the draft on the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us, and there is an opportunity to provide online feedback through March 1.

After March 1, Pirkle said he will compile the feedback and review it before possibly making any changes based on the feedback. He will present the calendar to the board again at its work session on March 9, and then ask the board for final approval during its regular meeting on March 16.