The Board of Education recognized these Forsyth County students and staff before the end of the 2022-23 year

Whole Child Model Schools

A representative with the Georgia Department of Education recognized two high schools in Forsyth County for reaching the “learning stage” of the Whole Child School model.

Mary Lauren Salvatore, assistant director of the Office of Whole Child Supports, said this Whole Child Model Schools is a pilot program that was born out of the state Department of Education just a couple years ago.

“Forsyth has been part of this groundbreaking new program that we have that’s goal was to really pull together all aspects of whole child education, from non-academic supports to community partnerships, expanded learning opportunities and the like,” Salvatore said.

She congratulated the district and specifically East Forsyth High School and Forsyth Central High School in their work through this program.

Life-saving event

Heidi Avila, Forsyth County Schools’ Health Facilitator, took to the podium to recognize several staff members at Cumming Elementary who, earlier this month, helped to save a parapro’s life as she was suffering from a heart attack.

She first called forward Kimberly Crockett, the school nurse who immediately started CPR on the parapro, Gina Holtzclaw, when she learned what was happening.

“That day, Kimberly said over and over, ‘I just did my job,’” Avila said. “Yes you did, Kimberly. You did your job. We thank you, the Cumming Elementary School staff thanks you and certainly this family thanks you.”

She also welcomed up two teachers, Allison Jones and Taffiny Cherico, and School Resource Officer Deidre Lotspeich who all helped Crockett and ensured Holtzclaw got the immediate treatment needed.