The Board of Education recognized these Forsyth County students and staff before the end of the 2022-23 year

The Forsyth County Board of Education recently recognized more than a dozen teachers, school staff and students for their work in the school system as the 2022-23 year comes to a close.
University of Georgia awards
Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young kicked off the recognitions, honoring Associate Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Lee Anne Rice and Director of Elementary Education Amy Bartlett.
The two district leaders recently won awards from the University of Georgia’s program of educational administration and policy for research that will “impact the learning environment.”
Rice received the 2023 Ray Bruce Award and Bartlett received the 2023 Carroll Wade McGuffey Award.
Georgia Science and Engineering Fair
Madhav Gulati and Vineeth Sendilraj, students at Lambert High School, tuned into the board’s meeting virtually from Dallas, Texas, where they were competing at the Annual International Science and Engineering Fair.
They placed at the Northwest Regional Science Fair and the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair and were then chosen for the international competition “because their product has far-reaching implications for the scientific community,” Rice said while introducing the students to the board.
Janet Standeven, the students’ biotechnology teacher at Lambert, then told the crowd a bit about that product — the microcube.
“In biotechnology and a lot of public health implications, you need to be able to see fluorescence,” Standeven said. “You need to be able to quantify fluorescence to know if a protein is making it to the cell delivered ….”
To do that, Gulati and Sendrilraj created a fluorometer that costs less than $10, a significant drop in price for a device that can usually cost $10,000. A device at that low cost could make it much more accessible to clinics and medical communities all over the world.
Whole Child Model Schools
A representative with the Georgia Department of Education recognized two high schools in Forsyth County for reaching the “learning stage” of the Whole Child School model.
Mary Lauren Salvatore, assistant director of the Office of Whole Child Supports, said this Whole Child Model Schools is a pilot program that was born out of the state Department of Education just a couple years ago.
“Forsyth has been part of this groundbreaking new program that we have that’s goal was to really pull together all aspects of whole child education, from non-academic supports to community partnerships, expanded learning opportunities and the like,” Salvatore said.
She congratulated the district and specifically East Forsyth High School and Forsyth Central High School in their work through this program.
Life-saving event
Heidi Avila, Forsyth County Schools’ Health Facilitator, took to the podium to recognize several staff members at Cumming Elementary who, earlier this month, helped to save a parapro’s life as she was suffering from a heart attack.
She first called forward Kimberly Crockett, the school nurse who immediately started CPR on the parapro, Gina Holtzclaw, when she learned what was happening.
“That day, Kimberly said over and over, ‘I just did my job,’” Avila said. “Yes you did, Kimberly. You did your job. We thank you, the Cumming Elementary School staff thanks you and certainly this family thanks you.”
She also welcomed up two teachers, Allison Jones and Taffiny Cherico, and School Resource Officer Deidre Lotspeich who all helped Crockett and ensured Holtzclaw got the immediate treatment needed.
National Gold Council of Excellence
The West Forsyth Student Council recently won the 2023 National Gold Council of Excellence award for “its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community,” Rice said.
Each of the students on the council, along with council alumni, came up to introduce themselves and thank the school and district for their support and focus on creating student leaders.
State Social Studies Fair
Rice said the district also had several students who won categories in the state’s social studies fair, beating out students across Georgia with research projects.
She first recognized Alliance Academy for Innovation senior Abigail Harris who won the top award of Best in Fair for her project, “The Geometrical Theory of Law Analysis of Demographic Discrepancies in Death Penalty Sentencing.”
Two sophomores from Lambert High School, Aashvi Shah and Sheel Shailesh, won Best in Class III and another three students from Lambert, Avanthika Karthikeyan, Bisan Malhotra and Ananya Suresh, won Best in Class IV.
Brochure contest
Rice explained that Vickery Creek Middle School student Nirja Kumbhani entered a brochure into the Sons of the American Revolution Sgt. Moses Adams Middle School Brochure Contest.
She came in first place for the Robert Forsyth Chapter of the Georgia Society and recently advanced to the state contest where she took first place.
Her brochure is now going on to the national contest in Orlando, Florida where it will be judged in July.
Dr. Cindy Salloum
Toward the end of recognitions, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden took to the podium to say a few words about Dr. Cindy Salloum, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, before her retirement at the end of this school year.
Salloum has served in public education for more than 40 years, working in Forsyth County Schools as a principal at Chattahoochee Elementary and then at Liberty Middle when it first opened. She then served as the assistant superintendent in teaching and learning before taking on her current role.
“She is a great leader, and she is an awesome role model,” Bearden said. “And we’re going to miss her.”