Board of Education says Forsyth County Schools ‘does not and will not teach’ Critical Race Theory in statement

The Forsyth County Board of Education responded to concerns within the community surrounding Forsyth County Schools’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in a statement released Thursday, May 27.

On the last day of school, they thanked community members who took the time to come out to the last Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, May 18, to share their thoughts, stories, research and more regarding the DEI plan, which began in 2017.

Several community members who oppose the implementation of the DEI plan said during the meeting last week that they believe it is based on Critical Race Theory, a topic of debate across the nation. Critical Race Theory is based on a scholarly body of work that suggests racism is embedded in all facets of American life, including schools.