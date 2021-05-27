Board of Education says Forsyth County Schools ‘does not and will not teach’ Critical Race Theory in statement

The Forsyth County Board of Education responded to concerns within the community surrounding Forsyth County Schools’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in a statement released Thursday, May 27.
On the last day of school, they thanked community members who took the time to come out to the last Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, May 18, to share their thoughts, stories, research and more regarding the DEI plan, which began in 2017.
Several community members who oppose the implementation of the DEI plan said during the meeting last week that they believe it is based on Critical Race Theory, a topic of debate across the nation. Critical Race Theory is based on a scholarly body of work that suggests racism is embedded in all facets of American life, including schools.
“Forsyth County Schools does not and will not teach, nor promote, Critical Race Theory,” the statement from the board reads. “We teach the Georgia Standards of Excellence. We will continue to work with our staff and students to be sure all voices are heard and respected as we build leaders for success with strong character as stated in our Learner Profile.
“Our district is committed to listening, learning, and leading so ALL students and their families are welcomed, included, and connected in the FCS family.”
The board members also noted in the statement that they will continue to review the DEI plan, along with all of the system’s other resources and initiatives, as they think about the future of FCS.
“[We] look forward to engaging stakeholders in the creation of a new 2022-27 Strategic Plan this fall,” the statement reads.
For more information, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.