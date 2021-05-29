Brandywine Elementary School families surprise teachers with end-of-year parade

Teachers at Brandywine Elementary School thought they were having a staff meeting when they all grabbed chairs and headed outside to the front of the school Wednesday, May 19.

Instead, they were greeted with an influx of cars passing through the front lot filled with students and their families honking, holding up signs and shouting out thanks for all of their teachers who have stayed strong and worked through the pandemic.

Parents at the school planned the parade, wanting to show some appreciation to the teachers at Brandywine before the end of the school year. All of the teachers simply sat back, enjoyed their free ice cream from Dairy Queen and waved at all of their students passing by.