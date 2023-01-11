‘Build on our legacies:’ UNG looks back to school’s history on 150th anniversary

She went on to list some of the university’s biggest accomplishments over the past 150 years after first opening as North Georgia Agricultural College with a mission of providing quality, free educational opportunities to students across northeast Georgia.

During its first year, Jacobs said the school had 177 students, serving 98 men and 79 women during a time when most colleges did not allow women to enroll. The school ended up, shortly after, becoming the first college in Georgia to award a bachelor’s degree to a woman.

UNG also quickly became known for its Corps of Cadets and is now one of only six federally designated senior military colleges. The state legislator has recognized the university as The Military College of Georgia, and Jacobs said it has ranked as the No. 1 military college in the state for the past four years.

The school and its Corps of Cadets has expanded exponentially over the years, going through name changes and consolidating different campuses until finally becoming the University of North Georgia.

Now, the university spans across five campuses and serves about 19,000 students.

“However, our commitments to quality, affordable education and leadership development in higher education …. remain unchanged,” Jacobs said. “In fact, that thread ties our institutions together with the same cultural values, regardless of decade, legacy institution or home campus.”