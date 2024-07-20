By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘Carrying on the torch:’ Forsyth County Schools celebrates opening new Midway Elementary School
07202024MIDWAY OPENING
Families start to gather in the new Midway building’s lobby as school tours begin on Saturday, July 20. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Hundreds of families and community members came out to the new Midway Elementary School on Saturday, July 20, as district leaders held a grand opening ceremony to officially welcome everyone to the campus for the first time.