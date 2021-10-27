Central’s Flash of Crimson Marching Band takes first at weekend competition

Forsyth Central High School’s Flash of Crimson Marching Band earned the Grand Champion award during the inaugural Branch Classic Band Competition on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The competition, sponsored by the Flowery Branch High School Marching Band, hosted 20 bands from across Georgia and North Carolina.
“Our band has had a highly successful year thus far, and we look forward to seeing their successes going forward,” Forsyth Central Principal Dr. Josh Lowe said Tuesday of the Flash of Crimson’s win. “We couldn’t be prouder.”
Forsyth Central High School Marching Band took first place in the Gold Division, with Fannin County High School Marching Band in second place and Apalachee High School Marching Band in third.
“The Branch Classic was one of the most organized band competitions we have seen,” said Scott Barnstead, Fannin County High School director of bands.
Each marching band is judged by an expert panel from the Georgia Music Educators Association, or GMEA. Competition categories include technique, musicianship, drum major, percussion, color guard and majorette, according to a news release.
Buford City High School Marching Band received first place in the silver division, with Evans High School in second place and Madison County in third.
More than 200 adults and students served as volunteers for the inaugural event, which drew 3,500 spectators, according to a news release. Students from the Beta Club worked in the press box, equipment area, concessions and registration. Flowery Branch Marching Band students served as guides for each visiting band.
“Our goal was to provide an exceptional experience for bands visiting our campus, with our students demonstrating our values of respect and service to others,” said Miguel Guisasola, director of bands at Flowery Branch High School.
Sabrina Kerns contributed to this report.