Central’s Flash of Crimson Marching Band takes first at weekend competition

Forsyth Central High School’s Flash of Crimson Marching Band earned the Grand Champion award during the inaugural Branch Classic Band Competition on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The competition, sponsored by the Flowery Branch High School Marching Band, hosted 20 bands from across Georgia and North Carolina.



“Our band has had a highly successful year thus far, and we look forward to seeing their successes going forward,” Forsyth Central Principal Dr. Josh Lowe said Tuesday of the Flash of Crimson’s win. “We couldn’t be prouder.”



Forsyth Central High School Marching Band took first place in the Gold Division, with Fannin County High School Marching Band in second place and Apalachee High School Marching Band in third.