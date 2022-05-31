Class of 2022: Lambert valedictorian excels in biotechnology

See scenes from Lambert High School's graduation below this year's featured graduate. See this year's graduation edition here.



Samiksha Gaherwar

Lambert High School

Tell me a little bit about you!

My name is Samiksha, and I’ll be graduating valedictorian of my class this year at Lambert High School. I’ve pretty much grown up in Forsyth and am proud to call it home.

In my free time, I enjoy teaching dance, spending time with my younger brother, and interning at NASA Langley Research Center. I also love pageantry, writing poetry, and screaming at the TV as the Falcons lose yet another lead.

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

Biotechnology! I love that Lambert offers the opportunity to explore niche and nontraditional fields and even do our own explorations. For the past two years, I’ve been working on projects related to an invasive Georgian spider species, and it’s been so cool doing hands-on research (except when cut-up spider legs got tangled in my hair. That was traumatizing.)

Were you part of any clubs?

I loved serving as an officer for our Future Business Leaders of America, Model UN, EKAL Vidyalaya, and Speech and Debate chapters. I also enjoyed being involved in Student Government and playing on the varsity Flag Football team.

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

My parents! Both of them struggled through poverty and immigrated to America to give me the opportunities that I’ve had. They’ve taught me that my impact is measured in the lives that I touch and communities that I better, and I can only hope to be half the human beings they are one day.

What will you miss most about your school?

How we’re a family. Dr. Davison’s warm greeting, that hilarious lab table in science, the crazy class discussions in English, exchanging compliments with a random girl in the restroom, Coach Ferrer’s hallway fist bump, seeing my underclassman friends at lunch. Lambert is one big community, and you can’t find that anywhere else.

What are your plans after high school?

I plan to attend Princeton University in the fall (a downgrade from Lambert).

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I’m not sure where life will carry me, but I hope to one day be back in Forsyth, making an impact!