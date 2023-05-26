Class of 2023: This Forsyth Central grad dreams of making it as a professional baseball player

What was your favorite subject in high school?

“My favorite subject …. was math, specifically calculus. Although I did find the content intriguing, I believe what really made the class special was my teacher, Mrs. Dean. Mrs. Dean is one of those teachers that holds a high standard for her students while also connecting with them on a personal level. She knew when to push me to be a better version of myself and when to have grace for me when situations became overwhelming. I will always be thankful that God blessed me with a teacher that teaches with passion and pure love.”

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

“Yes, I played baseball for all 4 years. I also played football during my first three years at Central but didn’t play my senior year to focus on my baseball career.

“I was also in the National Honors Society, which primarily focuses on academics and serving. During my senior year, I became involved in Mentor Me. This organization allowed me to work with elementary school students with a focus on aiding them academically.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“Of all the people that I have been able to develop relationships with over the last 4 years, my greatest influence was my baseball coach, Coach McCollum.

“Coach McCollum is a great coach, but he is an even better man. I enjoyed playing baseball before my relationship with Coach, but he taught me to love the game and all of the lessons it can teach you that are applicable outside the game itself. I also feel that Coach McCollum saw in me what I could not see in myself.

“In times when I would be struggling in baseball, he was unwavering in his confidence in my abilities. It just goes to show how impactful having someone in your corner that believes in you and your abilities can be. His ability to balance instilling confidence in me while also pushing me to improve daily is a debt I will never be able to repay him for. I am so thankful that I was able to experience his love for the game of baseball and his players.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“I will miss the daily interactions with people that I was able to create strong relationships with …. Although I will still have a relationship with many people from Central, getting to do life with them and interacting with them on a personal level daily is something I will most likely struggle to replicate until I have my own family. I will also miss the community of love and encouragement that Central was able to create during my time at the school.”

What are your plans after high school?

“My immediate plans are to attend Gordon State College. Following that, my goal is to play baseball at a Power 5 school with the end goal of being drafted and trying to play baseball professionally. After my baseball career, I have many interests such as kinesiology, sports development, engineering, business and entrepreneurship that I will pursue and most likely focus on one of these fields depending on what God calls me to do.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In ten years, I see myself playing baseball professionally. When I reach an age when I have the time and am financially able to, I want to give back to the Central community that raised me. This place holds a special place in my heart and I want to invest as much as I can into this community that gave so much to me and made me who I am today.”