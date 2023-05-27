Class of 2023: This Pinecrest graduate shows an interest in marketing

What was your favorite subject in high school?

“My favorite subject in high school was environmental science, which I took this past year. My teacher, Mr. Adamczyk, made the class so enjoyable and so did my close friends.”

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

“I participated in many extracurriculars throughout my time at Pinecrest, but my favorite one was Challenge Club. This club gave me the opportunity to mentor and lead young girls through the journey of finding their faith.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“My greatest influences were my parents because they took the leap of faith and enrolled my siblings and me in Pinecrest Academy. Throughout my life, they showed support and love no matter what I was going through.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“I will miss the friendships I have built over the past 15 years. The community is so welcoming and feels like family.”

What are your plans after high school?

“I plan to attend Georgia College and study marketing.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“I see myself having a job I genuinely enjoy and hopefully begin to build a family.”