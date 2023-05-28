High school graduation season has come to a close, but there's still time to celebrate the Class of 2023. Here's a look at some seniors in the spotlight at Forsyth County high schools:
Class of 2023: Seniors in the spotlight
Latest
-
Class of 2023: This West Forsyth grad is more than ready for her next journey into the world of physical therapy
-
Class of 2023: This South Forsyth grad plans to pursue her interest in nursing
-
Class of 2023: This Pinecrest graduate shows an interest in marketing
-
Class of 2023: This North Forsyth grad aims to help others through medicine