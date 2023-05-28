By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Class of 2023: Seniors in the spotlight
Forsyth Central graduation 2023
Photo courtesy of In & Out Photos - photo by For the FCN

High school graduation season has come to a close, but there's still time to celebrate the Class of 2023. Here's a look at some seniors in the spotlight at  Forsyth County high schools:

Alliance Academy for Innovation

Denmark High School

East Forsyth High School

Forsyth Central High School

Horizon Christian Academy

Lambert High School

North Forsyth High School

Pinecrest Academy

South Forsyth High School

West Forsyth High School