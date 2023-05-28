Class of 2023: This West Forsyth grad is more than ready for her next journey into the world of physical therapy

What was your favorite subject in high school?

“My favorite subject in school is math. Before high school, my answer to this question would have been entirely different as I was never good at or even liked math. But once I went through freshman year Algebra I with Mr. Caleb Waters, my entire perspective on math changed.

“Math suddenly became really easy for me and started to be the class I enjoyed. This year, especially in my pre-calculus class, I found myself becoming giddy when my teacher would put a test or quiz in front of me because I thought it was fun. Math is fun; it’s definite answers where you don’t have to explain why it’s right, it just is.”

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

“Yes, I was a part of many clubs and extracurriculars at my high school. I was a part of Student Government Association all four years, the President of Family Career and Community Leaders of America, which is the CTSO connected to my completed pathway of Food Nutrition and Wellness.

“I also joined the National Honors Society and National Technical Honors Society. I was a part of the cheer program for all four years being on football, basketball, and game day cheer teams.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“My greatest influence is my parents. They raised me to be the exceptional, kind, hardworking and loving person I’d like to think I am. They supplied me with endless opportunities and are my biggest supporters. I genuinely could not have made it to where I am today without them.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“Don’t get me wrong, I love West, but after being there for practically 16 years of my life, I am ready to leave. But if I had to choose something, it would probably have to be that it’s always been a constant in my life — something I could always depend on being there and a place I always go to.

“I am not always the best with change, and with this school being a huge part of my life for so long, it’ll definitely be an adjustment. But I am ready for the next journey.”

What are your plans after high school?

“My plans after high school are to attend Georgia College and State University and major in exercise science with a concentration in pre-physical therapy. And I’d love to intern at a clinic or hospital while in college.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In 10 years, I see myself out of school with a doctorate in physical therapy. I would love to work in a hospital and I'm interested in amputee physical therapy and rehabilitation for limb loss and prosthetics.”