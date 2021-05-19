Community members voice concerns, support for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan at Forsyth County Board of Education meeting

What supporters of the plan said

Gates, the first of three students and one of the first supporters of the plan to speak at the meeting, directly spoke against the argument.

“I’ve been educated in the Forsyth County School public school system for all 13 years of my education, and through it, I learned more than math, science, reading and history,” Gates said. “I learned how to speak up for myself. I learned how to communicate with a variety of people. I learned how to create change. I learned values of kindness, love thy neighbor.”

During her speech, she also referred to words that she heard from her third-grade teacher on the first day of school.

“I treat everyone in this room fairly,” she remembers her teacher saying. “But that doesn’t mean that I treat everyone the same. Because you see, all of you are so very unique that to treat you the same would be to treat you unfairly. Katy needs something different to succeed than Evan, and Evan needs something different to succeed than Andra. So I will not treat you the same, but I will give each of you the different resources you need to have the same chance to succeed.”

To her, she said these words represent what the DEI plan is to the school district and the students within it. Other students who spoke Tuesday echoed this sentiment, explaining the importance of recognizing the district’s diversity and providing resources for different students.

Damian Galvan, a junior at Alliance Academy for Innovation, referred to his podcast, Polititeen, which he started co-hosting with his friend Varoon Kodithala as a way to begin having more conversations surrounding both social and political issues in the community.

He said that the DEI plans also simply promotes the same action — having conversations with “people who look like me.”

“Varoon and I never had a teacher as a mentor who looked like us,” Galvan said. “I have countless friends who are part of the LGBTQIA community who don’t have counselors they can go to to talk about their experiences. This plan does not yell, ‘You are different.’ It yells, ‘You are no different. You are welcome within this county.’”

Democratic politician and Forsyth County resident Daniel Blackman also showed up to speak in support of the plan, referring to it as a nonpartisan issue. He spoke on Forsyth County’s history, a point that many supporters of the plan brought up during the meeting.

“None of us in this room are responsible for the sins of our fathers or the sins of our ancestors, but we are responsible that our children don’t repeat them …. There is no easy way to get to where we want to go,” he said.

He encouraged that, as issues of racism persist in schools, that the board continue to listen to audiences such as those who showed up to speak at the meeting.

“We like to say that there are imaginary things going on,” Blackman said. “But this time last year, I spoke to a young lady at Vickery Middle School who tried to commit suicide twice because of how she was treated because of some misguided youth. I don’t blame this school district. I don’t blame anyone in this room. What I will say is [we need to] address these issues and try to find a way to not politicize an issue but to speak about it peacefully and understand that there is a medium.”

District 24 state Rep. Sheri Gilligan also attended the meeting, but she did not speak to the board about the DEI plan.

The board members and superintendent listened to each of the 22 speakers. They did not take any action toward the DEI plan or speak on it during any point in the meeting.

Parents and community members have said through social media that they plan to attend other board meetings in the future to continue to voice their thoughts on the district’s DEI plan.

Those who could not attend Tuesday night can watch the full meeting online through the Forsyth County Schools YouTube channel. For more information on the DEI plan and its implementation, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.