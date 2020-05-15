Crews making ‘significant progress’ on next high school in Forsyth County

The North Forsyth community has been waiting more than a decade for its next high school. The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping Forsyth County Schools from making progress on that facility.

On Tuesday, May 12, Tom Wening, direction of construction with the school district, provided an update on East Forsyth High School, which is slated to open August of 2021.

Crews of more than 300 “are working 12 hours a day, six days a week,” Wening said, on the $85 million project, which has seen “significant progress.”

The roof is complete, and crews have begun work on interior finishes, Wening said. Installing utilities and paving are underway, too.