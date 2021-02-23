Denmark High School wins first place in 2021 One Act Play State Championships

Denmark High School’s performing arts students took first place at the Georgia High School Association’s 2021 One Act Play State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Houston County High School.
Competing against other 7A high schools in the state, the troop of 21 Denmark students took the competition with their performance of “The Theory of Relativity,” directed by Kirk Grizzle, director of theatre and choral activities. With music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and script by Brian Hill, Grizzle said the play is about “human connection.”
Students and program leaders had looked forward to the One Act performances as they were cancelled in 2020 and delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Grizzle said coming out with a win felt like a relief for the students.
“The kids have worked so hard and they’ve overcome so much this year with [COVID-19] that it was nice to have a bright moment in this dark winter,” Grizzle said. “It’s been gloomy weather-wise and gloomy with COVID going on, and these kids just worked really hard and were able to come out with a win.”
Juliet Wheeler, a Denmark student and lead actress in the production, earned Best Actress at the championship at Houston County, and students Charlie Webb and Sam Yousuf won All Star Cast.
Before moving on to the state championships, the troop competed against six other high schools in a regional One Act competition on Feb. 2 where they won first place with the same production of “The Theory of Relativity.”
Grizzle noted that the wins bode well for the Denmark performing arts program, which began with the opening of the school only three years ago.
“It’s exciting for our young program,” Grizzle said. “It’s great to get that win early on in our existence.”
The students who took part in the winning production include:
Cast
● Juliet Wheeler
● Alex Cherres
● Kaia Davis
● Ritesh Manugula
● Mason McBride
● Alysa Paisley
● Kailey Souder
● Tanner Thompson
● Charlie Webb
● Julia Wolff
● Makenzy Wolford
● Sam Yousuf
Crew
● Aaliyah Kunthy
● Samantha Arana
● Blair Hume
● Prisha Shah
● Emma Stone
● Manuele Guimaraes
● Emily Riedinger
● Miya Chambers
● Lekhya Adari