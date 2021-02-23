Denmark High School wins first place in 2021 One Act Play State Championships

Denmark High School’s performing arts students took first place at the Georgia High School Association’s 2021 One Act Play State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Houston County High School.

Competing against other 7A high schools in the state, the troop of 21 Denmark students took the competition with their performance of “The Theory of Relativity,” directed by Kirk Grizzle, director of theatre and choral activities. With music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and script by Brian Hill, Grizzle said the play is about “human connection.”

Students and program leaders had looked forward to the One Act performances as they were cancelled in 2020 and delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Grizzle said coming out with a win felt like a relief for the students.