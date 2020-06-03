Denmark senior helped document history of new high school

Over her four years of high school — first at South Forsyth, then at Denmark when it opened in 2019 — Ralph found a passion for storytelling. It started at the South Forsyth student newspaper, The Nest. Ralph was the art critic. She wrote about the theater department’s productions. Ralph particularly enjoyed giving readers a peek behind the curtain.



“I really loved kind of opening up what was going on backstage to everyone that wasn’t involved,” Ralph said.

Denmark didn’t have a student newspaper when Ralph transitioned there, but determined to pursue journalism, Ralph decided to get involved with yearbook. Within two weeks, she was its editor-in-chief leading a team of designers, photographers and writers to document life at Denmark.

The position gave her a wide experience of the school and helped her develop new skills.

“Yearbook had so many different elements that I loved,” Ralph said. “I love photography. I love writing. Designing was something that I’d never done before but I really enjoyed. It kind of played to my strengths.”

Yearbook allowed Ralph to be there for many of the school’s biggest moments. For example, she relished taking photos of Homecoming. It just so happened her good friend was named Homecoming King.

“That made me so happy for him,” Ralph said.