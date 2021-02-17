Dr. Josh Lowe approved as Forsyth Central High School’s next principal

The Board of Education announced that Dr. Josh Lowe will be Forsyth Central High School’s principal beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

Lowe, currently serving as the school’s assistant principal, has worked in public education for more than 20 years. Moving from his hometown in Dalton, he began his career as a teacher and coach in other districts. He then moved up into administrative roles, serving as an athletic director and as an assistant principal at Jackson High School.

He eventually made his way to Forsyth County to serve as assistant principal at Forsyth Central where he has remained.

Lowe has earned many accomplishments through his time at Forsyth Central, including his most recent acknowledgement from the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals as the 2021 Assistant Principal of the Year.

The board approved Lowe as the school’s next principal following last week’s announcement of current Principal Mitch Young as the district’s next deputy superintendent. Young will take over in his new role beginning June 1.