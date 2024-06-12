By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘Representation matters.’ This New Hope Elementary teacher hopes to leave a lasting impact on her students
0614MAY TOTM 1.jpeg
Madison Vega, a third-grade teacher at New Hope Elementary School, was voted as the Forsyth County News’ Teacher of the Month for May. Photo courtesy of Madison Vega.
A third-grade teacher at New Hope Elementary School was voted as the Forsyth County News’ Teacher of the Month for May.